Arkansas GOP Gov. Candidate Huckabee Sanders 'Cancer Free' After Thyroid Surgery

Arkansas GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she underwent surgery Friday to remove thyroid cancer.

"Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free," Sanders said in a statement released by her campaign. "I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support."

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, served as former President Donald Trump's spokeswoman until 2019. She is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones and is endorsed by Trump.

Sanders' doctor said he expected her to be back on her feet within the next 24 hours.

Sanders "is currently recovering from surgery in which we removed her thyroid gland and some of the surrounding lymph nodes in her neck. The surgery went extremely well, and I expect her to be back on her feet even within the next 24 hours," Dr. John R. Sims said in a statement.

"This is a Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma which is the most common type of thyroid cancer and has an excellent prognosis. While she will need adjuvant treatment with radioactive iodine, as well as continued long term follow up, I think it's fair to say she's now cancer free, and I don't anticipate any of this slowing her down," Sims added.