Former Sen. Santorum to Newsmax: GOP 'Wave' Coming in Midterms

Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., told Newsmax Friday the Republican "Red Wave" appears to be coming in, giving the GOP control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

"I think the wave seems to be coming in for the Republicans right now," Santorum said during "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" Friday, describing the closing gap in several midterm races around the nation. "A lot of these pollsters' poll to really help Democrats raise money. You are seeing a lot of these polls [tightening] because we are closer to the election."

Santorum said that some of the polls are not as concerned about being "way off" early in the election cycle because Democrats can use that to raise money for their campaigns but attempt to be more accurate as the election approaches, so they do not appear to "look bad."

"They could make the claim a month ago when Democrats were way ahead, but now it's close,'" he said. "Whereas Republicans have been behind the eight ball this whole election cycle as far as the polls are concerned."

Santorum said the disparity between what the polls report and how voters feel may also be because many conservatives do not trust the polling organizations, and do not respond.

"A lot of 'MAGA' conservatives are a little nervous when you have a Justice Department out there talking about going after people who are 'dangerous threats to our country,' these 'MAGA' Republicans [President] Joe Biden talks about," he said. "The IRS being politicized with all these agents. You have a lot of folks saying, 'I'm not going to reveal my political identity. I don't want the government snooping in on me and finding out and going after me.'"

Santorum said this amounts to a "suppression" of conservatives answering polls, but those same voters will show up on Election Day and cast their ballots for Republicans.

"Some of the polls are reflecting that, but a lot are not," he said. "The numbers are actually better than what is showing up in these polls."

He also said that while Republicans would not support an additional $34 million the DOJ recently requested from Congress to continue investigating former President Donald Trump, should they retake the majority after the midterms, he believes Democrats will push the spending through in a lame duck session to give Biden what he needs to continue the probes.

"It would not be granted [by Republicans]," he said. "I suspect the Democrats, before they leave, will have a lame duck session, and probably ram through everything they possibly can do to give the Biden administration everything they need to continue on with their 'investigations.'"

