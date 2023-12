Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts remembered former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who died Friday at 93, as a person who "blazed a historic trail as our nation's first female justice."

"She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor," Roberts said in a SCOTUSBlog post about O'Connor's death.

"We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education," Roberts said. "And we celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot."