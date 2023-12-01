Sen. Sanders Condemns New Gaza Strikes, Urges Extended Pause

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to resume airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, following a weeklong truce with Hamas.

In a statement posted on X, Sanders expressed his dismay, describing the renewed attacks as "beyond the pale."

"Two million people are now in south Gaza. Many have fled earlier fighting in the north. The pause must be extended to get more humanitarian aid in and more hostages out," Sanders declared.

Israel, having already seized control of much of northern Gaza, is now poised to extend its military operations to the southern region, where most civilians and Hamas are currently located.

Israeli fighter jets launched strikes on Gaza moments after the expiration of the weeklong truce, dropping leaflets over parts of southern Gaza and advising residents to evacuate. The Associated Press reported that in dropping leaflets, Israel signaled its intention to broaden its offensive.

The resumption of hostilities occurred amid efforts by mediators to extend the truce, facilitating the exchange of hostages between Israel and Hamas. Qatar and Egypt, critical players in the truce negotiations, sought a two-day extension to the temporary cease-fire. Qatar specifically blamed Israel for reigniting conflict, worsening the "human catastrophe" in the region.

Sanders, who had previously advocated for a "significant, extended humanitarian pause" in October, has been a vocal critic of Netanyahu and Israel's response to the war. He urged the U.S. and the international community to collaborate on achieving a two-state solution but did not endorse calls for a prolonged cease-fire.

While Sanders led Senate efforts to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza, he refrained from supporting progressive demands for an extended cease-fire. The senator's stance remains focused on addressing immediate humanitarian concerns and facilitating the release of hostages.

During the truce, over 100 hostages taken by Hamas in an Oct. 7 surprise attack were released, leaving approximately 140 still held in Gaza. Israel reciprocated by releasing 240 Palestinians from prison during the negotiations.

The conflict's toll has been devastating, with estimates indicating that Hamas, in its initial attack on Israel, killed more than 1,200 people. Since Israel launched its counteroffensive, Hamas-controlled Gaza's Health Ministry reported that over 13,300 Palestinians, with about two-thirds of women and children, have lost their lives.