Tags: sanctuary city | nyc | chicago | migration | illegals

N.Y., Chicago, Denver Sanctuary Cities Have Buyer's Remorse

By    |   Sunday, 31 December 2023 11:07 AM EST

Republicans like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have effectively led sanctuary cities to regret their policies as southern border migrants flood their cities to the "breaking point."

"New York City has begun to see another surge of migrants arriving, and we expect this to intensify over the coming days as a result of Texas Gov. Abbott's cruel and inhumane politics," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said this week.

"For many months, we were able to keep the visualization of this crisis from hitting our streets, but we have reached a breaking point and can no longer do that."

But New York, Chicago, and Denver with their progressive Democrat mayors are calling for more federal funding and not calling out the Biden administration's border policies as having overwhelmed border states like Texas.

"Instead of attacking Texas' efforts to provide relief to our overwhelmed border communities, these Democrat mayors should call on their party leader to finally do his job and secure the border — something he continues refusing to do," Renae Eze, Abbott's communication director told The Wall Street Journal.

Border states claim Democrat mayors are deaf to their struggles all while they maintain a public stance of being a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants under Biden's border policies.

"We have reached a critical point in this mission that, absent real, significant intervention immediately, our local economies were not designed and built to respond to," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said this week. "We are literally building the system as we go along."

But that system should not be in place, according to former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan on Newsmax.

"Our border security right now, Tom, is not a red or blue issue: It's a red, white, and blue issue," Morgan told Saturday's "America Right Now" host Tom Basile. "And I'm still in this fight to bring awareness and intention to American people on that question."

Morgan was involved in the handoff from the Trump administration to President Joe Biden's team, and he said all their border security recommendations were ignored at America's peril.

"During the transition, as President Biden was assuming his position, we provided his transition team over 200 briefings," Morgan said. "The majority of those were on border security, and we warned them if they did what they said they were going to do during that campaign that they would create an unbelievable level of lawlessness and chaos at our border.

"They ignored us, and they dismantled, intentionally, a network of tools and authorities and policies we had in place. They took the most secure border in our lifetime and they intentionally unsecured it."

But Democrat mayors are banding together to fight the overwhelmed Texas Republican leaders instead of pushing Biden to secure the border.

"I am really pleased that we are now getting a chorus of other cities that are joining us, who are now part of our coalition," Adams told reporters Tuesday. "That coalition is going to continue to grow because these cities deserve better.

"I'm not only talking about New York. Chicago, Los Angeles, El Paso, Brownsville, you know, all these cities. Houston. You know, cities should not be handling national problems."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Sunday, 31 December 2023 11:07 AM
