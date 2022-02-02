Ukraine Calls for EU, US to Release Sanction Plans to Deter Russia

The European Union should reveal planned sanctions against Russia to show it is serious in how it will respond to an invasion of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleb.

Kuleb's call came during a news conference Wednesday, Politico reported.

''Make it available for the Russians, for everyone, so that the Russians can see what awaits for them,'' Kuleba said.

''We hear discussions about the severity of sanctions, but it's time to go into specifics,'' Kuleba added, according to the report. ''Otherwise Russia may think it's just about bluffing.''

Both the Biden administration and EU officials have vowed to impose stiff sanctions on any Russian invasion, particularly targeting financial services and Russian bans. U.S. officials have also mentioned restictions on technology exports to Russia.

Kuleb also requested EU support with weapons and ''help Ukraine strengthen its defense and in particular its cyber capabilities,'' according to Politico.

''Every country can choose what's the most appropriate way to help Ukraine,'' Kuleb added at the news conference. ''Some may transfer weapons, others can focus on ammunitions, but the most important thing is that everyone demonstrates a political will to strengthen Ukraine's defense.''