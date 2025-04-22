Al Gore Compares Trump Admin to Nazi Germany

Former Vice President Al Gore said President Donald Trump's administration is acting like Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler.

Gore made the comments at a speech as part of San Francisco Climate Week, saying the Trump administration is "trying to create their own preferred version of reality" like the Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s.

"I understand very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler's Third Reich to any other movement," Gore said in comments obtained by Politico. "It was uniquely evil, full stop. I get it. But there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil."

Gore noted that when Germans studied the Third Reich after World War II, they said the nation's descent into hell began with "the conversion of all questions of truth into questions of power."

"The Nazis … attacked the very heart of the distinction between true and false," Gore said. "The Trump administration is insisting on trying to create their own preferred version of reality."

A prominent climate activist, Gore also criticized Trump's approach to fighting climate change.

"They say the climate crisis is a hoax invented by the Chinese to destroy American manufacturing," Gore said. "They say coal is clean. They say wind turbines cause cancer. They say sea-level rise just creates more beachfront property."

The former vice president said Trump is channeling prior authoritarian leaders who used migrants as scapegoats and xenophobia to rise to power.

"Our Constitution, written by our founders, is intended to protect us against a threat identical to Donald Trump," Gore said.