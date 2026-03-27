GOP Rep. Sam Graves to End Reelection Bid, Exit Congress

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., the Republican chair of the House Transportation Committee, is ending his reelection campaign and will leave Congress at the end of his current term.

Graves, 62, said Friday he is withdrawing from the race in Missouri's 6th Congressional District ahead of the August primary. First elected in 2000, he is set to leave after 13 terms in the House.

"I think it is time for me to step down," Graves said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. "I filed for reelection, and I was still kind of evaluating … my next chapter in life and what that might look like."

He said he made the decision earlier this week.

Graves' exit adds him to the growing list of House lawmakers who are retiring at the end of this Congress. More than 50 House members have announced they will not seek another term, with about half of them running for other offices.

Graves' departure is likely to shake up the Republican primary in his solidly red northern Missouri district. Two GOP candidates were already in the race, and more Republicans could now enter.

Graves won the seat with roughly 70% of the vote in 2024.

Graves said his decision was not tied to the rough political climate in the House or concerns about his political future. He also said redistricting was not a factor, even as Missouri has been part of the broader fight over preserving the House GOP majority.

Graves has been the top Republican on the Transportation Committee since 2019. He secured a waiver last year from GOP leaders to keep leading the panel despite term limits, though another waiver was not guaranteed.

House Republicans typically limit members to six years as committee chairs.

Graves said he does not yet have another role lined up but suggested he could move into the private sector after more than 25 years in Congress.

"I would love to be able to help business steer its way through the legislative process, or associations, companies, whatever the case may be, and help them achieve what their outcome is," he told the Journal.

Before leaving office, Graves said he wants to advance a surface transportation reauthorization bill before current law expires in September. The legislation covers funding for roads, bridges, public transit, and rail.

He also has backed the Alert Act, aimed at strengthening air travel safety after last year's deadly collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

A professional pilot, Graves said he wants to help secure funding to modernize the nation's air traffic control system. He pointed to the 2024 Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization as one of his top accomplishments, calling it a "revolutionary, far-reaching" bill.

Graves said Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C., is the Republican best positioned to succeed him atop the Transportation Committee.