Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Trump 'Spot on the Target' for Libertarians

Former President Donald Trump is "spot on the target" to court the Libertarian vote, as he is a "pragmatic leader" who believes that the nation's sovereignty matters, Rep. Ryan Zinke said on Newsmax Sunday, while discussing the presumptive GOP nominee's speech at the Libertarian National Convention Saturday, where he was met with boos rather than his usual enthusiastic support.

"I think as a candidate, Donald Trump did exactly what he should be doing," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "He goes right in it, as he always does. And look, Donald Trump is a movement as much as he is a candidate."

Zinke added that many people also don't trust their government.

"The government doesn't run on its own and when you don't watch it, the government goes in bad places," he said. "What we're seeing now is that the Biden administration taking a full-throttle direction that America is not comfortable with and the solution is pretty clear: Donald J. Trump."

Zinke also pointed out that Americans are becoming more distrustful of the government.

"When I'm on the stump, I ask people if there is one department agency or division of the government that you have full trust and confidence in," he said. "When the answer is no, you know, Houston, we've got a problem.

"We need to bring back accountability to our government and focus on the Constitution and Donald Trump is that candidate."

Zinke, who was in the Navy SEALs, also gave his thoughts on Memorial Day, saying it's a special time to reflect on fighting for the country.

"We fight for our country," he said. 'We fight for our teammates. We fight for the Constitution. But we fight as a nation. We are a divided nation. But we don't have to be because there are values that rise above an individual, and that value would be the Constitution."

And, Zinke said, "We should reflect today and understand the sacrifice of those that went before us and the fact sacrifice of those today that will make sure that the fight for freedom never ends and freedom will prevail."

Still, there are "a lot of people" who want to tear down the United States rather than support it.

"We're the greatest country that's ever been assembled in the history of mankind, and we will be, but you've got to earn it," he said. "There's a saying that in the SEALs, you know you've got to earn your trident every day…I believe you have to earn your freedom every day."

