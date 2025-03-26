WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | ukraine | rubio

Rubio Says US to Examine Russia Conditions, Peace to 'Take Time'

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 03:34 PM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday the United States will examine Russia's requested conditions for agreements with Ukraine, but cautioned that a peace deal would take time.

"It won't be simple. It'll take some time, but at least we're on that road and we're talking about these things," Rubio told a news conference in Jamaica.

Russia and Ukraine agreed in parallel separate talks with U.S. envoys in Saudi Arabia to halt strikes in the Black Sea, as President Donald Trump pushes for an end to the war.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that a revival of a deal on Black Sea shipping was subject to "a number of conditions" and that Russia was discussing sanctions relief from the United States.

"We're going to evaluate that. Some of those conditions include sanctions that are not ours. They belong to the European Union," Rubio said.

He said that the U.S. negotiators would meet and "then we'll present that to the president, who will ultimately make a decision about what the next step" is.

"I think it's a good thing that we have both the Ukrainians and the Russians talking about ceasefires, be they energy or be they potentially in the Black Sea," Rubio said.

Rubio had earlier called on Russia to accept without preconditions a proposed 30-day general ceasefire agreed by Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, renewed the call on Russia to accept without conditions and said it was "much too early" to consider lifting sanctions.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday the United States will examine Russia's requested conditions for agreements with Ukraine, but cautioned that a peace deal would take time."It won't be simple. It'll take some time, but at least we're on that road and we're...
russia, ukraine, rubio
245
2025-34-26
Wednesday, 26 March 2025 03:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved