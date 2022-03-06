Dick Morris: Russia-Ukraine Crisis, 'A Play in Four Acts' With Russia Losing

Dick Morris, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, on Sunday told "The Cats Roundtable" that the current Ukraine and Russia crisis will operate like "a play in four acts" and end with Russia losing.

"The first act, we are in the middle of now: Russia invades Ukraine and … after … another month or two with heavy casualties, takes over [Ukraine]," Morris told the radio show on WABC 770 AM, hosted by John Catsimatidis.

"Russian firepower and manpower eventually overwhelm the Ukrainian army. That gives rise to act two, which is Russia finds it impossible to govern Ukraine effectively … 45 million people in a guerrilla, partisan army confronting the Russians. Terrorist raids and boycotts, and demonstrations. And Russia finds it impossible to govern Ukraine."

The Ukrainians will "ultimately win because they will inflict such casualties on the Russian army over a period of months, or even years, after the surrender of the government that it will foment tremendous anger in Russia. As those body bags come home, the anti-Putin sentiment will increase," he added.

"Phase three," Morris adds, "is that the anti-Putin sentiment develops and builds within Russia and throws Putin out of office. It will take about four years. The [fourth] phase is Russia learns its lesson and goes back to the ideas of [Russia's first president] Boris Yeltsin and becomes a regular part of the global community and no longer acts out."