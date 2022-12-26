Russia's Medvedev: Oil to $150, US Civil War, 'President Musk'

With 2023 just days away, Russia's security council deputy chair Dmitry Medvedev chimed in with his own "futuristic" prediction for 2023, and they vary from $150 oil to an American Civil War that ends with Twitter's Elon Musk becoming a new president.

"On the New Year's Eve, everybody's into making predictions," Medvedev posted on Twitter in a thread translated by the social media platform. "Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones. Here's our humble contribution. What can happen in 2023:

"1. Oil price will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters. 2. The UK will rejoin the EU. 3. The EU will collapse after the UK's return; Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency. 4. Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine. 5. The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts. 6. War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process. 7. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland. 8. Civil war will break out in the U.S., California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk'll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War's end, will have been given to the GOP. 9. All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the U.S. and Europe and move to Asia. 10. The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead."

The Russian security council deputy chairman then finished mocking the West.

"Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends, and their happily oinking piglets!" he tweeted.

The radical series of tweets got Musk's attention.

"Epic thread!!" Musk replied, adding in another tweet, "Lol @RemindMe_OfThis in one year."