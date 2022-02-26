NY Officials Call for Russians to be Booted from Long Island Compound

Long Island, New York officials, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman called on President Joe Biden Saturday to effectively boot Russia from the 36-acre Killenworth estate.

"President Biden, expel these Russians from Nassau County," said Blakeman, according to the New York Post.

"We don't need them here, and let's get this property back on the tax rolls, so the people of Nassau County and Glen Cove don't have to finance thugs and dictators and people who invade innocent countries."

Blakeman made the announcement while standing outside the compound, which the Soviet Union purchased seven decades ago. The estate, initially used to house Russian diplomats, has long been thought to be a center for espionage.

"One of the things that is most disconcerting is the fact that we have no idea what they're doing behind these walls; what kind of nefarious activities they could be engaged in," Blakeman added.

In addition to Blakeman, Zeldin, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called on Russia's removal from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, citing that sanctions against the eastern country were simply not enough.

"I believe that Russia is now a state sponsor of terror with their actions," Zeldin said. "I believe that Russia should be cut off with secondary sanctions on their banking system."

"There's a lot of precedent for expelling diplomats to the United Nations. It's done with other countries," the congressman added. "The president absolutely would have the power to expel any diplomat that we want to and need to from the United States of America."

Despite Zeldin's statement, it may not be that easy as the compound is considered a UN Mission.

According to one UN rep, "this is really an issue between the Russian Mission to the UN and the US authorities."

However, it would not be the first-time Russians were booted from a compound in Long Island. In 2016, the 36-room mansion Norwich House in Upper Brookville was booted of Russians after reports of it being used as a spy base.