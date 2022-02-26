×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | long island | ukraine

NY Officials Call for Russians to be Booted from Long Island Compound

NY Officials Call for Russians to be Booted from Long Island Compound
Garden workers are watched by reporters as they enter Killenworth, an estate built in 1913 for George du Pont Pratt and purchased by the former Soviet Union in 1951, in Glen Cove, New York, on December 30, 2016. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP via Getty)
 

By    |   Saturday, 26 February 2022 06:30 PM

Long Island, New York officials, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman called on President Joe Biden Saturday to effectively boot Russia from the 36-acre Killenworth estate.

"President Biden, expel these Russians from Nassau County," said Blakeman, according to the New York Post.

"We don't need them here, and let's get this property back on the tax rolls, so the people of Nassau County and Glen Cove don't have to finance thugs and dictators and people who invade innocent countries."

Blakeman made the announcement while standing outside the compound, which the Soviet Union purchased seven decades ago. The estate, initially used to house Russian diplomats, has long been thought to be a center for espionage.

"One of the things that is most disconcerting is the fact that we have no idea what they're doing behind these walls; what kind of nefarious activities they could be engaged in," Blakeman added.

In addition to Blakeman, Zeldin, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called on Russia's removal from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, citing that sanctions against the eastern country were simply not enough.

"I believe that Russia is now a state sponsor of terror with their actions," Zeldin said. "I believe that Russia should be cut off with secondary sanctions on their banking system."

"There's a lot of precedent for expelling diplomats to the United Nations. It's done with other countries," the congressman added. "The president absolutely would have the power to expel any diplomat that we want to and need to from the United States of America."

Despite Zeldin's statement, it may not be that easy as the compound is considered a UN Mission.

According to one UN rep, "this is really an issue between the Russian Mission to the UN and the US authorities."

However, it would not be the first-time Russians were booted from a compound in Long Island. In 2016, the 36-room mansion Norwich House in Upper Brookville was booted of Russians after reports of it being used as a spy base.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Long Island, New York officials, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman called on President Joe Biden Saturday to effectively boot Russia from the 36-acre Killenworth estate.
russia, long island, ukraine
344
2022-30-26
Saturday, 26 February 2022 06:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved