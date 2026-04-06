Russia Shared Israeli Energy Targets With Iran

Russia has provided Iran with a list of 55 Israeli energy targets, including critical production centers that, if destroyed, would cripple the national energy system, according to a source close to Ukrainian intelligence, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Ukraine has repeatedly said that Russia is helping Iran since U.S.-Israeli operations in Tehran started on Feb. 28.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday also said Russia helped Iran "launch attacks" on "civilian infrastructure without any military purpose."

"This reminds [us] of life under Russian bombings in Ukraine, when they target our power grid or water supply systems," he said in a post on his Telegram channel.

Russia has openly said it was sharing intelligence with Iran but late last month offered to stop doing so if Washington stopped supplying Ukraine with intel about Russia.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the coordination, writing that Moscow was providing satellite imagery and drone technology to help Tehran target U.S. forces in the region as well as those of its allies.

Russian intelligence told Iran that damaging even a few central components in Israel could trigger a major energy collapse, leading to mass blackouts and technical failures.

Jim Lamson, a visiting research fellow at King's College London and former CIA analyst who specialized in the Iranian military, told the Journal recently that satellite imagery might prove useful to Iran.

"If there are details in those images that the Russians are providing, say, of specific types of aircraft, munitions sites, air defense assets, and naval movements, that have intel value to the Iranians, that would really help them," he said.

Russia's ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, told the Post that Russia and Israel "established contacts to discuss national security issues long ago.

"These contacts have been intensively maintained between relevant Russian and Israeli agencies. The most pressing issues have been discussed at the highest level. We value [the] track record which has been accumulated in this area.

"Representatives of the Russian political leadership have repeatedly dissented from the 'accusations' that our country allegedly provides intelligence data to Iran," he added.