Runoff Turnout Hits 1.4M

After record-breaking early voting participation last week, Georgians continued to jump in on Tuesday's runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

They kept the polling sites busy, Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia secretary of state's office, said in a news conference Tuesday evening, according to ABC News.

As ABC reported, he said it looked like Georgia had 1.4 million people cast their votes on Election Day.

"This was the most in-person voting we've had since the launch of the new system," Sterling said. "It looks like we probably beat the Election Day vote of November 2022, which was the highest. And we know it was more than November 2020, and it was more than the runoff in 2021."

The race was consequential, though not for party control of the Senate. In the recent midterms, the GOP won House control but an unexpectedly strong showing enabled the Dems to hold the Senate.

Warnock scored a win, according to Newsmax projections. That gives the Dems one added vote and 51 senators, though some who don't always vote with the party, like Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, could still snarl things in the Senate for the Democrats if they break from the pack as they've done repeatedly in recent months.