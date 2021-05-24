Rudy Giuliani on Anti-Semitism: 'Very Dangerous Thing We're Watching'

The wave of anti-Semitic attacks across the United States and the world has former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani warning on Newsmax this is dangerously reminiscent of Germany in the 1930s.

"This is a very dangerous thing we're watching," Giuliani told Monday's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"That's a very big sign of how bad things are and how fast we're moving toward the wrong kind of government. I mean, a really fundamental change in our way of life."

Giuliani was lamenting the incidents coast to coast and around the world were inspired by the Hamas attacks on Israel after former President Donald Trump left office with peace deals being signed in the Middle East.

"I watched a film of this stuff, and the videos: I think we're in Germany, back in the '30s," Giuliani told host Greg Kelly during an in-studio appearance.

"This should not happen in America."

Giuliani noted anti-Semitic sentiment in America is not just morally bankrupt, but it is also misdirected at American Jews who might not even support the state of Israel's policies.

"This can't happen in America," Giuliani continued. "I would say this couldn't happen to the Jewish people in America; they're too much a part of America, they built America too much – too much respect for them."

He also lamented the mainstream media not covering the story with the appropriate amount of concern for the Jewish community.

"The censorship is frightening," Giuliani said. "When you think about it, they're attacking Jewish people because you're Jewish. They're attacking Jewish people, not Israelis. Some of these people might not even agree with the policies in Israel.

"We know the Jewish community is very divided about it. They're getting beat up because they're Jewish, not because they're Israeli. And they say terrible things about Jewish people, all the usual anti-Semitic stuff."

Giuliani also pointed to Palestinian complicity in the uptick of violence.

"This is sick, but we shouldn't be surprised: Palestinians are trained in their schools to hate Jews, and by the way they hate Americans," Giuliani concluded.

