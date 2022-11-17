Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: FBI Akin to 'State-Dominated Police Force'

The FBI is more akin to a "typical state-dominated police force" than to the what the law enforcement bureau was meant to be, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday.

"It's almost an embarrassment to call it the FBI," Giuliani told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" guest host Sebastian Gorka.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is really "running a typical, state-dominated police force that you would have in East Berlin or the Soviet Union or Nazi Germany," Giuliani continued, after Gorka raised the issue of FBI informants allegedly infiltrating the January 6th protests.

The double standard in law enforcement makes it "no longer anything akin to an American police department," Giuliani said. "This is a politicized agency. They follow what Biden tells them. I mean, it goes back to when Obama told them not to indict Hillary, and Comey, like the lapdog that he is, made sure they didn't indict."

Giuliani also pointed out that former FBI Director James Comey wasn't indicted for perjury, adding that anyone else would have been. "He fixed the Hillary Clinton investigation. He wrote the report three months before he finished the investigation. And Obama went out publicly and said there was no evidence against Hillary Clinton."

Meanwhile, the FBI investigated Giuliani for almost two years, only to tell a judge earlier this week that there would be no charges expected. The FBI raided Giuliani's home and office in April of 2021.

"They wouldn't tell me what they were investigating me for, for two years, but The New York Times would. So there'll be a leak that they're investigating me for one thing or another thing or another thing. Kept changing.

"I made the offer from the moment they came here to go talk to them. I ran that office. I said, 'You have any problem? You tell me what it is. Because I'm gonna tell you one thing. I'm actually certain I didn't commit a crime,'" Giuliani said.

