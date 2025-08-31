Rudy Giuliani Injured in New Hampshire Car Crash

Rudy Giuliani is recovering from a fractured vertebrae and other injuries following a car crash in New Hampshire, a spokesman for the former New York City mayor said Sunday.

Giuliani's vehicle was struck from behind while traveling on a highway Saturday evening, according to a statement posted on X by Michael Ragusa, Giuliani's head of security.

"He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously," Ragusa said, adding: "This was not a targeted attack."

Giuliani, 81, was taken to a nearby trauma center and was being treated for "a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg," according to Ragusa.

Prior to the accident, Giuliani was "flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident" and contacted police assistance on her behalf, said Ragusa, who noted the subsequent crash was "random and unrelated" to the domestic violence incident.

Giuliani was in a rental car and "no one knew it was him," Ragusa also said in the post on X.

Another Giuliani spokesman, Ted Goodman, and New Hampshire State Police didn't immediately respond to requests for comment and more details about the crash.

"Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my Father," Andrew Giuliani posted on X. "Your prayers mean the world."