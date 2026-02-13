Rubio Meets China's Top Diplomat Wang Yi

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, as Washington and Beijing eye a visit by President Donald Trump to China in April.

The meeting was at least the second in-person encounter between the top U.S. diplomat and Wang. Washington and Beijing have sought to ease tensions over issues including trade and tariff confrontations and the future of Taiwan.

This month, Trump held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which the Republican president described as "very positive."

Rubio and Wang shook hands and posed for the cameras before the two delegations flanked by their senior aides sat opposite each other in a hotel conference room in central Munich. They made no remarks and ignored a shouted question from a Reuters reporter.