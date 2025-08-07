Rubio: Trump Helped Broker Thailand, Cambodia Ceasefire

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday welcomed steps by Thailand and Cambodia to allow Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) observers to inspect disputed border areas after a violent five-day conflict that ended in a ceasefire late in July.

Rubio credited President Donald Trump for his role in securing the ceasefire.

"Thanks to @POTUS’s leadership, the United States has helped broker a ceasefire arrangement between Cambodia and Thailand. We are grateful to Malaysian PM @anwaribrahim for his leadership and for hosting the ceasefire process. We look forward to supporting Malaysia, ASEAN, and both countries as this process moves forward."

The United States welcomed the developments as an "important step forward in solidifying the ceasefire arrangement and establishing the ASEAN observation mechanism. President Trump and I expect the governments of Cambodia and Thailand to fully honor their commitments to end this conflict," Rubio added in a statement.