Rubio: Global Markets Will Adjust to Trump's Tariffs

Secretary of State Marco Rubio refuted the idea that economies are crashing due to President Donald Trump's tariffs on U.S. trade partners.

Appearing at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Rubio was asked how the U.S. can expect allies to spend more on defense when "their economies are crashing," according to one reporter.

"Their economies are not crashing," Rubio told reporters. "Their markets are reacting to a dramatic change in the global order in terms of trade. And so what happens is pretty straight forward. If you're a company, and you make a bunch of your products in China, and all of a sudden shareholders or people that play the stock market realize that it's going to cost a lot more to produce in China, your stock is going to go down.

"But ultimately, the markets, as long as they know what the rules are going to be moving forward, and as long as that's set and you can sustain where you're going to be, the markets will adjust. Businesses around the world, including in trade, in global trade, they just need to know what the rules are. Once they know what the rules are, they will adjust to those rules."

Rubio spoke two days after Trump declared a 10% baseline tax on imports from all countries and higher tariff rates on dozens of nations that run trade surpluses with the United States.

China's finance ministry then said Friday it would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all U.S. goods from April 10.

The tariff war has sent shockwaves through global financial markets and raised fears of an economic downturn, with investment bank JP Morgan forecasting a 60% chance of the global economy entering a recession by year-end, up from 40% previously.

Rubio, though, said markets will recover as Trump looks out for the American worker.

"I don't think it's fair to say economies are crashing," Rubio said. "Markets are crashing because markets are based on the stock value of companies who today are embedded in modes of production that are bad for the United States.

"We're the largest consumer market in the world, and yet the only thing we export is services, and we need to stop that. We need to get back to a time where we're a country that can make things. And to do that, we have to reset the global order of trade."

He added, "We have to be able to make things to provide jobs for Americans. That's it. It's that simple."

Reuters contributed to this story.