Rubio: Up to 120,000 Migrants Headed to US Border

Sen. Marco Rubio saying the worst is "yet to come," warned that as many as 120,000 migrants are now headed to the U.S.

The Florida Republican made his remarks in a Wednesday tweet.

He wrote, "There are between 80,000 to 120,000 migrants transiting various countries headed towards the U.S. and under Biden a de facto open border (t)he worse is yet to come."

Rubio did not provide any further details in his tweet.

Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized the Biden administration after nearly 15,000 Haitian migrants, gathered along the southern border in and around the small Texas town of Del Rio, were either expelled back to Haiti or dispersed into the U.S. with notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days.

Rubio’s tweet came just two days after former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden and said 20,000 Haitians were staged in Colombia preparing to make their trek to the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Just eight months ago, the whole world knew that if you illegally violated America’s borders, no matter where you came from, you’d be immediately caught, promptly detained, and swiftly removed — perfect precision clockwork," Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

"Our border was the envy of nations. Now, our border is the laughingstock of the globe. Anyone, from anywhere, can just illegally walk across our border, turn themselves in, and then be on to the city of their choice. No testing, no masking, no mandates. Free healthcare, deliveries, and medical services in our emergency rooms, all paid for by taxpayers. Drugs pour through like water."