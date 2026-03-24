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Tags: rubio | g7 meeting | iran war | ukraine

Rubio to Attend G7 Meeting in France to Discuss Ukraine, Middle East

Tuesday, 24 March 2026 08:45 AM EDT

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Group of Seven foreign ministers in France on Friday for talks on Russia's war in Ukraine and the Middle East situation stemming from the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, the State Department said.

U.S. allies are dealing with the fallout from President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran late last month, which triggered strikes from Iran against its Gulf neighbors and against shipping that have stopped most transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio, Trump's top diplomat and national security advisor, will attend the G7 foreign affairs ministerial meeting taking place in Cernay-la-Ville, outside of Paris, principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"Areas of focus will include the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in the Middle East, and threats across the world to peace and stability," Pigott said. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Group of Seven foreign ministers in France on Friday for talks on Russia's war in Ukraine and the Middle East situation stemming from the U.S.-Israel war on Iran, the State Department said. U.S. allies are dealing with the ...
rubio, g7 meeting, iran war, ukraine
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2026-45-24
Tuesday, 24 March 2026 08:45 AM
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