Senate Democrat Offers DHS Bonus Amid Funding Fight

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., has introduced legislation that would provide a 10% bonus to Department of Homeland Security employees required to work without pay during the funding lapse.

The proposal would direct DHS agencies to issue a one-time payment to affected workers no later than one day after funding is restored.

The plan would not restore affected government employees' missed paychecks.

The proposal would apply to employees such as Transportation Security Administration officers, many of whom have continued working without pay.

Gallego said some Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel would not be eligible because their wages were secured through prior legislation.

"For weeks on end, TSA agents have been showing up and keeping our families safe," the senator said.

Gallego blamed Republicans for the impasse.

Democrats, meanwhile, have voted against DHS funding measures to protest certain immigration enforcement policies.

Gallego added that workers "deserve to be recognized for their sacrifice."

According to DHS contingency planning, about 95% of TSA employees are classified as essential and must continue working during a shutdown.

Many workers have already missed one paycheck and could miss another if lawmakers do not reach a funding agreement.

Acting TSA Administrator Ha McNeill told lawmakers that staffing shortages are growing as the shutdown continues.

She said about 460 officers have left the agency since the funding lapse began Feb. 14.

Absenteeism rates have reached as high as 40% to 50% at some airports, she said.

"Some are sleeping in their cars, selling their blood and plasma, and taking on second jobs to make ends meet," McNeill said.

The staffing strain has contributed to long lines at airport security checkpoints during the busy spring travel period.

President Donald Trump recently deployed ICE officers to assist at 14 airports to help address disruptions.

The funding dispute has centered on disagreements over immigration policy.

Senate Republicans have blocked Democrats' efforts to pass a measure funding TSA and other DHS agencies separately from immigration enforcement.

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he would consider covering TSA worker pay during the shutdown, though details remain unclear.