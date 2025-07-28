NRSC Ad: 'Cooper Is a Democrat Lapdog,' Anti-Trump

The National Republican Senatorial Committee on Monday released a video slamming former Democrat North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper after he announced his candidacy for Senate, hitting him over his record on immigration and his response to Hurricane Helene, among other issues.

Cooper on Monday announced on social media that he is running for Senate in North Carolina after Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., revealed that he will not seek reelection.

"Right now, our country is facing a moment as fragile as any I can remember, and the decisions we make in the next election will determine if we even have a middle class in America anymore," Cooper said in his announcement.

In a video released on social media on Monday, a narrator says that Cooper isn't someone "you trust in the driver's seat," accusing him of having "crashed schools, revved up your taxes, and took a hard left on crime – letting violent criminals cruise free."

It adds, "Then he floored it on radical gender ideology – letting men race in women's lanes. And when disaster hit North Carolina, Roy hit cruise control and showed up three days later – leaving residents nowhere to go. Roy Cooper isn't just off course, he's a wreck."

NRSC Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez said in a statement: "Roy Cooper is a Democrat lapdog who spent his time as Governor sabotaging President Trump, doing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' bidding, releasing violent illegal aliens into North Carolina streets, and championing radical transgender ideology."

She added, "When Hurricane Helene hit, Cooper's gross mismanagement left over 100 North Carolinians dead and an estimated $53 billion in damage to businesses, homes, and infrastructure. North Carolina wants a senator who will champion working families, safety, and American values, not an incompetent, far-left career politician like Cooper who will wreck everything they care about."