Sen. Roy Blunt: Ukraine Invasion to Have Long-Term Economic, Military Consequences for Russia

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have "long-term economic consequences," and "long-term military consequences" for the country.

Putin "certainly has a high tolerance for pain on the Russian people," Blunt said. "You know the Russian people have had stolen by them, by Putin and the oligarchs … to really have the personal freedom that they'd like to have, and the personal freedom the Ukrainians are fighting to be sure they'll hold onto."

He added that Ukrainians "have been subjugated by Russia before, they don't want that to happen again. I think the surprise of the incredible Ukrainian resistance, the poor performance of the Russian military, and NATO coming back, really, to be prepared to serve its own purpose of defending the NATO countries and now looking at a neighboring country and doing what they can to help that neighboring country defend itself."

Blunt said it's "pretty incredible, unanticipated, and I think it's going to have long-term economic consequences, big long-term military consequences to how we look at military assets, as well as be a big part of future energy discussions."

The senator also addressed reports that China may be avoiding signing new contracts for Russian gas and oil, saying that "China will certainly drive a hard bargain when it comes to buying energy and other things from Russia."

"And they should be concerned about being tainted by what is happening with Russia and Ukraine, again, the world is looking at this, understands what they see, and they'll understand who the partners are, and they'll understand who is helping Russia evade sanctions."

"Those sanctions will get tougher," Blunt said. "Congress needs to come up with its own sanctions so they're actually law instead of done up by the president."