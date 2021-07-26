Rep. Rosendale to File Impeachment Resolution If ATF Nominee David Chipman Confirmed

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., on Monday released a statement vowing to file articles of impeachment against David Chipman if he’s confirmed as Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

In the first article of impeachment, Rosendale objects to Chipman’s past work lobbying on behalf of a gun control advocacy group, saying that this shows his "failure to support and defend the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States." The second article of impeachment claims that Chipman made false statements to Congress in sworn written responses, saying that although he answered "No," when asked if he had ever lost or had a firearm stolen, some of his former colleagues claim that his service weapon was once stolen from his car.

Rosendale claims that "due to these concerning and credible accounts, the evidence is clear: Mr. Chipman is not fit to assume the role of Director of the ATF."

He said in a statement: "Mr. Chipman is a political hack who has clearly shown that he is not committed to protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States of America. With Mr. Chipman’s nomination to head the ATF, the Biden administration reveals its dangerous and active efforts to suppress Americans’ Second Amendment Rights by barring law-abiding citizens from their right to own a firearm and their right to self-defense. Mr. Chipman is unfit to assume this role, and I will do everything I can to ensure that the federal government will not and cannot erase the Second Amendment."

The congressman told the New York Post in a statement that "Right now the Senate is posed to confirm an individual who is unfit to lead the office to which he has been appointed to. We have an individual who wants to get rid of the Second Amendment and not uphold the Constitution as his oath would require. I will always fight for our constitutional right to bear arms and will push back whenever the Biden administration wants to infringe on our rights."

Rosendale was joined in his resolution by Republican Reps. Mary Miller of Illinois, Paul Gosar of Arizona, and Bob Good of Virginia, who all released statements condemning Chipman and his nomination. Rosendale also released statements of support from the National Association for Gun Rights and from Gun Owners of America.

"These articles of impeachment will provide a firm defense of the right to keep and bear arms, should Senators willingly overlook David Chipman’s anti-constitutional activism and un-investigated allegations of racism and incompetence," said Aidan Johnston, the Director of Federal Affairs for Gun Owners of America