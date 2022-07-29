Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Biden's 'Window of Opportunity' as President 'Closed Some Time Ago'

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax Friday that, based on "what we're actually seeing on a day-to-day basis," President Joe Biden's "window of opportunity to be our president, to be our commander in chief, closed some time ago."

During an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co.," the Lone Star State Republican, who served as White House physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said this is not just the first or second time he has called on Biden's doctor to perform a cognitive fitness test and share the results with the American people.

"This is the third time because we haven't got a response at all in the previous two letters, and the situation — everyone can see — hasn't gotten any better," he said. "It's continued to get worse, and this is now becoming a national security issue for us.

"You know, these are dangerous times right now with Russia and China and Iran and everything that's going on overseas, not to mention the disaster that we're in from a domestic standpoint, you know, with our border and the economy and the price of gas and crime in our cities."

With everything going on in the world right now, Jackson said that the United States has to have a commander in chief.

"I think it's incredibly odd that everybody but [White House Physician] Dr. [Kevin] O'Connor is briefing the president's physical and briefing his condition," Jackson said. "We've got the press secretary, we've got this guy [White House COVID Response Coordinator Ashish Jha], we've got Fauci — we've got all these people standing up."

"Why can't his doctor stand up and tell us what's going on?" he continued. "Why do we have to hear everything second- and third-hand? Something's going on. They're hiding something."

When asked if a failed cognitive test on Biden's part would scare Americans, Jackson said they're "scared already."

"I mean, right now, our adversaries are emboldened," he said. "They look at him and they see this as a window of opportunity. They do not fear us because of Biden right now."

"What it does is, it gives us a reason to replace him with somebody who can do the job," he added.

Describing Biden's behavior as "concerning," the GOP representative said the president is displaying physical symptoms of "serious age-related cognitive issues."

"His window of opportunity to be our president, to be our commander in chief, closed some time ago," the former chief medical adviser to the White House repeated. "I don't know when that was, but it is no longer a viable option and we're in a bad spot right now having him as our leader."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!