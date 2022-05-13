Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Energy Crisis 'Direct Result' of Biden Policies

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that the soaring cost of energy around the U.S. is a "direct result" of policies enacted by the Biden administration, even as it attempts to deflect blame.

"They want the whole world to think ... that it's not their fault. That it's somebody else's fault. That it's [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's fault. That it's [former U.S. President Donald] Trump's fault," Jackson said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"The reality is this is a direct result of Biden administration policies and it's killing the American economy and it's killing the American pocketbook," he added.

The Texas congressman claimed that the White House is giving off the impression that "they understand" the issue and are trying to solve it, but are actually doing little to stop it.

"They're actually making some case that they're ... trying to promote oil and gas to make up for this but they're not. They're actually behind the scenes still trying to cut the throat of oil and gas," he stated.

"So, they're saying one thing but doing something completely different behind the scenes."

Jackson pointed to the recent cancellation of an oil and gas lease for the Cook Inlet in Alaska. The lease would have opened the potential for companies to drill for oil on over 1 million acres of land, CBS News reported.

He also pointed to the administration canceling a lease in the Gulf of Mexico, as the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide hit a record $4.37 on Tuesday, according to data from AAA.

"They're doing other things where they're trying to fine oil and gas producers, especially small, independent oil and gas producers for the land they aren't currently producing on," Jackson said.

"They're doing that because they are just trying to drive the nail in their coffin and force them out of business," he concluded.

