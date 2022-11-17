Trump Endorsed by Ronny Jackson, Marjorie Greene, Many Others

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, former White House doctor for President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump, has officially endorsed Trump for the 2024 presidential election.

"President Trump is the greatest president I've ever seen," Jackson posted on Truth Social, as hailed by Trump in a recent Save America PAC statement. "I'm on his side 100%! President Trump has my complete and total endorsement!!!"

Jackson's endorsement was among a number of the earliest endorsers for Trump's 2024 campaign, which he made official in a Tuesday night Mar-a-Lago address, which aired live on Newsmax.

Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., made their endorsements before Trump even officially declared his intention to run.

Trump endorsed hundreds of midterms candidates who he now will call on to return the favor sooner than later as he gets ahead of what could become a growing 2024 GOP presidential primary field.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

"I am proud to give my complete and total endorsement of President Trump," Gosar tweeted Wednesday. "He was there for America when we most needed him. And we need him again more than ever. We are blessed to have him."

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill.

"Under President Trump, we had border security, energy independence, and a booming economy," Miller wrote in a Truth Social post Tuesday night. "President Trump kept his campaign promise to defend life and deliver a pro-life majority on the Supreme Court.

"After two years of Joe Biden, America is suffering from an invasion of crime and fentanyl across our open southern border, while energy and groceries have become unaffordable because of record inflation and the communist 'Green Bad Deal.'"

Miller was a runaway winner in Illinois' 15th Congressional District, earning almost 71% support after having Trump's endorsement.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas

"My friend @realDonaldTrump has my complete and total endorsement for president in 2024," Nehls posted on Truth Social from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. "He is the leader of the Republican Party, and we will make America great again!"

Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake

"President Trump (@realDonaldTrump) announces his '24 Presidential run," Lake posted. "He has my complete and total endorsement!"

Rep.-elect Wesley Hunt, R-Texas

"Congratulations to President Trump on his announcement to become the 47th President of the United States," Hunt posted with a lengthy statement of support. "Our country is in a rapid decline thanks to Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. It's time to save America."

Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton

"I am proud to endorse his campaign for president so he can once again put America first & heal our nation," Paxton wrote in a statement shared by Trump on Truth Social.

Rep.-elect Max Miller, R-Ohio

"I wouldn't be here without his support, and President Trump will always have my support," Miller wrote in a statement.

Rep. Mike Carey, R-Ohio

"I completely endorse President Donald Trump," Carey tweeted with a statement.

Rep.-elect Eli Crane, R-Ariz.

"Great news and congratulations to President Donald Trump," Crane tweeted. "I look forward to supporting your 2024 presidential campaign and Making America Great Again."

Among the other endorsements reTruthed by Trump on his social media network: