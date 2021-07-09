Ronny Jackson Blasts Biden's Door-to-Door Vaccine Effort as 'None of Their Business'

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, on Friday pounced on the Biden administration’s door-to-door effort to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying "it’s none of their business" who gets the shot.

In an interview Friday on Fox News Channel’s "Fox &Friends," Jackson disputed Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra’s assertion Thursday "it is absolutely the government’s business" to know who has or hasn’t been vaccinated.

Becerra later tweeted the comment had been "taken wildly out of context," and that the government has no database keeping track of who is vaccinated.

"It is not the goal of the government or the job of the government — shouldn't be the goal of the government — to mandate whether or not we get this vaccine," Jackson railed in his Friday interview, according to a transcript.

"Let's not lose track of the big picture picture. I got the vaccine. I looked at the risk benefit and got the vaccine … it should be a personal choice for every single American. Let's not lose sight of the fact that this is still experimental vaccine being used under emergency use authorization," he continued.

"The federal government does not have the right to tell Americans they have to get this vaccine and it’s none of their business who has had it and who hasn't had it. It's another government overreach that fits right in the narrative that the Democrats do everything else — socialist Marxist communist way they want to control your lives. I'm absolutely opposed to that."

Becerra’s initial remarks on Thursday morning came in response to Republican criticism that President Joe Biden has received this week for his administration’s latest push to persuade vaccine-hesitant Americans to get their shots.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden Biden gave an update on the state of the nation’s vaccination program and ongoing efforts to reach parts of the country where skepticism of the vaccine still runs high.

"Now, we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," Biden said.

The idea got pushback from some GOP lawmakers, including Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who tweeted the government has "no right to track the private health information of Americans or to intimidate people into getting the vaccine."

"How about don’t knock on my door," Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted. "You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose. Why is that concept so hard for the left?"