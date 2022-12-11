McDaniel: GOP 'Infighting' Root Cause of Midterm Disappointment

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel blames a divided GOP for "ticket-splitting" in the midterms for the failure of the party to win Senate control or gain an even larger House majority.

"The RNC, we don’t pick the candidates; the voters​ ​do," McDaniel told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on FM 77 WABC Radio New York. "We don't do the messaging; that's up to the campaigns.

"But we do​ ​do turnout. The one thing we're seeing right now is that turnout was sky high, but Republicans didn't vote for every Republican candidate​."

Ultimately, divided Republicans who turned out voted for Democrats in some key battleground states, according to McDaniel.

"We can't hate each​ ​other so much that we forget what the Democrats are doing to this country," McDaniel told host John Catsimatidis. "We can't be so mad at each other that we say, 'I'm not going to vote for this Republican because they like this candidate, or they're a RINO or establishment or MAGA."

McDaniel is facing multiple challenges to lead the RNC come January, after myriad critics were left disappointed on the hopes to retake both the House and the Senate, but she warns the division in the GOP is only serving Democrats.

"​We have got to come​ ​together, because if you look at many of these elections right now,​ ​the Republican voters were difference makers," McDaniel said. "We have got to come​ ​together because the Democrats are destroying our country. Unity is going to be the word of the day if we're going to win in 2023 and 2024​.

"But if we have infighting no one is attracted to our party."