Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: GOP Candidates Driven to Succeed in 2022 Midterms

While Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., hammer out an agreement that vaguely addresses healthcare, climate change, and corporate taxes — for roughly $740 billion — the Republicans have been working diligently to put this country back on the right track, says Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair.

While appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Thursday, McDaniel reiterated how there has been no complacency among the Republican candidates in the House, Senate, and gubernatorial races.

There's simply too much at stake to assume victory.

"Everybody talks about a 'Red Wave,' but this is not a given," McDaniel said to Newsmax. "This is an election where we really need to shift the tide of this country, and restore what's right for America. And the only way we do that is winning back the House and the Senate."

The Republicans need a net positive of four seats to overtake the House chamber, and just one seat to reclaim the Senate majority.

But McDaniel doesn't just want to eke through the November elections. She wants results that would definitively put the GOP in position to dominate the national agenda for years to come.

"The Democrats know that 'power' is the only thing they have, and they're going to fight [to keep it], tooth and nail," says McDaniel.

The above comment references McDaniel's criticism of the Biden agenda, which she says has led to 40-year inflation highs, surging gas prices, chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border, and rampant crime in major cities.

As an alternative, McDaniel says conservative or on-the-fence voters should have faith in a Republican agenda that includes:

Parental rights in education for every state.

The constitutional right to religious freedom.

Economic opportunities provided to every American, regardless of race or gender.

Energy independence in the United States.

Securing the southern border, and putting a stop to lethal drugs pouring in.

Biological women not being obligated to compete against transgender athletes in women-only school sports.

"This recession is a 'Biden recession,'" says McDaniel, while noting how the American media has failed to hold President Joe Biden accountable for the "Biden gas hike" or "Biden inflation" and now the "Biden recession."

"If the media doesn't believe there's a recession going on, they should ask the people of Main Street about their lives," says McDaniel.

Messaging will be a crucial component come November, but McDaniel says Republican voters shouldn't expect to see their preferred candidates partaking in many formal political debates this summer and fall.

"When somebody shows you who they are, believe them; and the mainstream media has shown us they are the propaganda wing for the Democratic Party," McDaniel said. "Why would we subject our candidates to a biased debate process that's in the pocket of the Democratic Party, without any voice?"

"... So, the RNC said, 'Enough is enough, and we are going to change this system. We are going to put our candidates in the best light, and create a forum that the American people can make judgments based on the real issues — not on the media spin.'"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!