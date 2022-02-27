Sen. Johnson Blames 'Weak' Biden Admin For Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Sunday blamed a “weak” Biden administration for paving the way to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Johnson added the weakness was widespread.

“I don't think Vladimir Putin would have moved on Ukraine were it not for the weakness displayed certainly by the Biden administration, but also by the West in general,” he said.

“And I am certainly hoping that Col. [Alexander] Vindman, [California Democratic Rep.] Adam Schiff, [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] who used Ukraine as a pawn in their impeachment travesty are also recognizing, reflecting on how they weakened Ukraine, weakened the West, weakened America by the divisive politics that they played,” Johnson charged.

But, Johnson added, though there’s “much blame to go around,” the “atrocities” fall “squarely on the shoulders of Vladimir Putin and his cronies.”

“They can never reenter the world stage as anything other than pariahs and war criminals,” he asserted.

According to Johnson, the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine “is pretty simple.”

“What gives Vladimir Putin and his cronies their leverage? They have oil and they have nuclear weapons,” Johnson said. “It's just that simple.”

“And so the response ought to be relatively simple as well,” he continued. “|We ought to pursue …what has always been a bipartisan goal of fossil fuel independence which is what we did pursue under the last administration. “

“But under this administration, under Democrat governance, Democrat policies, literally there's a war on fossil fuels. We were energy independent, all of a sudden we're not, under Biden administration. That weakens America. That weakens the West. And, of course, Europe.”

Johnson also said he was suspicious of the Department of Justice end to the Trump administration’s “China Initiative” that investigated the the theft of intellectual property and spying.

“What I'm suspicious of, what Sen. [Charles] Grassley [R-Iowa] and I uncovered, the vast web of foreign financial entanglements. We don't know all the entanglements of Biden Inc., President [Joe] Biden or Hunter Biden, but I'll tell you who does, Russian and Chinese intelligence,” he alleged.

“Is that a contributing factor to why President Biden, in his first day in office, weakened America? Is that what's behind the cancellation of this China Initiative? Making sure that China or trying to keep China from stealing all of our intellectual property that has strengthened them at the the expense of the U.S.? People need to ask that question.”

“But the complicit media who basically installed President Biden, got him campaigned from his basement in office, they covered up for him then, they're covering up for him now,” he charged. “It's kind of hard to cover up the disaster that is the result of this policy now as Russia's invading Ukraine.”

