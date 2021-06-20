Sen. Johnson Hits Fauci, Media For Discounting Some COVID Treatments

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Sunday, blamed White House medical adviser and former Trump administration Coronavirus Task Force leader Anthony Fauci — and the media — for discounting some treatments for COVID-19, saying it cost lives.

In an interview on Fox News’ "Sunday Morning Futures," Johnson, who was suspended from uploading videos to YouTube for a week and had a video of a speech talking about early treatments of COVID-19 removed by YouTube, alleged Fauci "probably helped sabotage the use of some of these things," referring to the drug ivermectin, used to treat parasitic worms, and hydroxychloroquine.

"The truth has been hiding in plain sight since the beginning of the pandemic," Johnson said. "And so it's difficult to explain the collusion, the corruption of media and social media."

"The media got their guy elected, and now they're not going to admit that they've been wrong, and it's going to continue to cost people lives," he added.

According to Johnson, the controversy over the efficacy of the drugs for COVID-19 treatment can be easily traced.

Dr. Fauci happened," Johnson said. "Media arrogance, social media, censorship happened. That clip, that testimony from Dr. [Pierre] Kory, powerful testimony, was viewed by 8 million Americans who weren't satisfied with the NIH guidelines."

"They wanted early treatment," he continued. "It was pulled by YouTube. But we all know that Dr. Fauci, he's not a modest man. If you question what he did, you're questioning science itself. But you can't look at how he stage-managed the COVID crisis and call it anywhere close to a success."

"He ignored early treatment, he probably helped sabotage the use of some of these things," Johnson charged. "Dr. Fauci, people in the health agencies, the media, the social media, they will never admit they were wrong because if they do, they're going to have to admit that literally hundreds of thousands of people didn't have to lose their lives but for their censorship, their arrogance and Dr. Fauci's mismanagement."

Johnson said his support of the treatments led to his YouTube suspension.

"I’ve been trying to alert Americans to the fact that there are early treatment options and try and find them. They pulled that off," he said, adding about the media: "They're not paying attention, they're suppressing this information, and the American people are paying the price."