Sen. Ron Johnson: Cyber Attacks on Energy 'Existential' Threat

The Biden Green New Deal is going to make the U.S. even more vulnerable to cyberattacks which pose an "existential" to American energy, according to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

"We are a fossil fuel-based economy and will be a fossil fuel-based economy for decades," Johnson, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., The Hill reported.. "We need to recognize that, harden our grid under that reality, and don't make ourselves more vulnerable with the Green New Deal."

Johnson's remarks come after the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack that created a fuel shortage in the South. The supply line from Texas to New York was forced to shut down for about a week after it was crippled by a ransomware attack that forced the Colonial Pipeline to pay a reported $5 million ransom.

The Eastern Europe cyber crime gang DarkSide was responsible for the attack, according to the FBI.

The circumstance exposes "how incredibly vulnerable our fuel grid is, our electrical grid is," Johnson told host John Catsimatidis, but there are "no easy solutions" to the newfangled modern warfare.

Johnson believes things might even get more difficult as the Biden administration seeks to pick up the agenda of the progressives' Green New Deal to remake American energy, particularly as it relates to giving the government more control over energy.

"With everybody hooking up their solar panels and hooking into the grid so they can get a few shekels for the electricity they're selling into the grid, we become more and more vulnerable," Johnson said, adding it creates "more points of contact that cyber-attackers can exploit.'

"We really need to change the direction we're headed in here. No administration has paid sufficient attention to the vulnerabilities of our electrical grid."