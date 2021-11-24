×
DeSantis Criticizes Biden Decision to Remove FARC From Terror List

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 24 November 2021 08:37 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sharply criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to delist the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the Colombian rebel group, from the administration’s list of foreign terrorist organizations.

The Florida Republican tweeted Wednesday that "Joe Biden's decision to legitimize the Marxist terror group FARC paves the way for Castrochavismo in Colombia and is a slap in the face to Colombian-Americans. From his support of FARC, to his failure to assist those seeking freedom in Cuba, Joe Biden and his Democrat party have consistently sided with Marxist elements throughout the Western Hemisphere."

On Tuesday, the State Department reportedly told Congress of the plan, five years after FARC and the Colombian government signed a peace agreement.

Founded in 1964, FARC was behind attacks on towns, executions and the kidnappings of thousands of people in Colombia over the last few decades. The group was added to the terror list in 1997.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., released a statement saying that "Colombia has endured decades of pain and suffering because of the vicious terrorist attacks spearheaded by the FARC. The Biden Administration’s decision to remove the FARC from the Foreign Terrorist Organization list risks emboldening narcoterrorists and the regimes that sponsor them throughout our region. Congress must hold hearings on this decision to examine what it means for stability in the hemisphere, as well as U.S. and Colombian security interests."

