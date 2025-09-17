WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ronald reagan | better off speech | 1980 debate | jimmy carter | historical document | economy

Reagan's 'Are You Better Off' Speech for Sale at $235K

By    |   Wednesday, 17 September 2025 11:31 AM EDT

Former President Ronald Reagan's handwritten original "Are You Better Off" speech from a 1980 debate against then-President Jimmy Carter has gone on sale for $235,000.

The Raab Collection, which obtains and sells historical documents, on Wednesday put Reagan's speech up for sale. The document has been valued at $235,000, which is the asking price — the sale format is not an auction.

"It could take a day, it could take a year," Raab Collection's Rebecca Barry said of the sale.

Reagan's speech was his closing statement in the Oct. 28, 1980, debate against Carter.

The former California Republican governor asked viewers, "Are you better off than you were four years ago?"

Reagan's closing statement has been credited with swaying voters and leading to a landslide victory in that year's presidential election.

Previously unknown to exist, the manuscript was given to an aide and was not known to have survived. An aide "with close proximity to Reagan at the time of the debate" provided the document to the Raab Collection.

"This speech rightfully takes its place in the pantheon of great American political, social, and cultural moments. Its continued survival reminds us of our journey as a nation at a pivot point," said Nathan Raab, president of the Raab Collection and author of the bestselling book, "The Hunt for History."

Before the debate with Carter, Reagan adviser David Gergen wrote a three-page draft of his candidate's closing remarks. Reagan then created his own version of the speech on the back of Gergen's final page.

Reagan's handwritten talking points include:

  • "Ask selves – better off? Can you afford to buy, are unemployment lines shorter, are you more able to buy homes?"
  • "Do you want to leave America as it is today to our children?"
  • "Join us in a crusade to make America great again."

Reagan's 1980 slogan was "Let's Make America Great Again," a phrase that President Donald Trump popularized during his campaigns in 2016, 2020 and 2024.

The Raab Collection's customers include museums, educational institutions, governmental organizations, and private collectors.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Ronald Reagan's handwritten original "Are You Better Off" speech from a 1980 debate against then-President Jimmy Carter has gone on sale for $235,000.
ronald reagan, better off speech, 1980 debate, jimmy carter, historical document, economy
338
2025-31-17
Wednesday, 17 September 2025 11:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved