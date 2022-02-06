×
'Hellboy's' Ron Perlman Calls for Red and Blue States to 'Separate'

Ron Perlman attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty)

Sunday, 06 February 2022 07:24 PM

Ron Perlman, known for his roles in such movies and shows as "Sons of Anarchy" and "Hellboy," says red and blue states should "separate."

The left-leaning Perlman, who in the past has called for a wrestling match between himself and Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, took to Twitter to call for the change. 

"It's time that every state they would elect republicans to represent them, and all of the rest of us separate," Perlman wrote. "You don't wanna live in my world and I certainly don't want to live in yours."

Perlman's disdain of the right is well documented. In the summer of 2020, Yahoo reported that he had "challenged the Texas senator to a fight and [had] offered to donate $50,000 in support of Black Lives Matter should Cruz agree to the match."

Sunday, 06 February 2022 07:24 PM
