Biden Adviser Ron Klain: Aides Worried About President's Ability to Run

In a significant development on Capitol Hill, Ron Klain, former White House chief of staff and one of President Joe Biden's closest confidants, testified Thursday behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into the president's mental fitness for office.

The hearing, which was not open to the press or public, marks a major step in House Republicans' growing inquiry into Biden's capacity to fulfill the duties of the presidency. The investigation has intensified in the wake of a widely criticized debate performance in the last election cycle and mounting concerns from both political allies and opponents over the former president's cognitive health.

According to a source familiar with the closed proceedings who spoke to Newsmax's Kilmeny Duchardt, Klain offered candid assessments of the former president's mental and physical condition, while defending his overall ability to lead while in office.

Klain, who has worked with Joe Biden for decades and served as his top aide during the first two years of his presidency, reportedly testified that he believes Biden had the mental sharpness to serve as commander in chief and possessed the acuity necessary to govern.

However, Klain acknowledged that Biden had shown signs of decline, including decreased energy, growing forgetfulness, and increasing confusion over names and proper nouns.

"Mr. Klain did not believe Joe Biden was too old to run," the source told Newsmax. "But he did recognize that the president's memory had worsened and that the problem had progressed over time."

In one key moment, Klain reportedly stated that Biden appeared "tired and ill" before the presidential debate but said he had no knowledge of the president taking sleep aids such as Ambien, which had been the subject of prior media speculation.

Klain's testimony also touched on internal concerns within the Democratic Party about

Biden's reelection prospects.

According to the source, by early 2024, then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken's top aide, Jake Sullivan, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had expressed doubts to Klain about Biden's political viability as the party's standard-bearer.

"Jake Sullivan told Mr. Klain that Biden was noticeably less effective in 2024 than he had been just two years earlier, in 2022," the source said. "They were concerned about his ability to make it through another campaign."

Klain's testimony stands out for its acknowledgment of Biden's struggles, even as he defended the former president's capability to serve.

He also reportedly offered a contrast with President Donald Trump, saying he saw no reason to question Trump's mental acuity.

The House Oversight Committee, chaired by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., launched the Biden inquiry following public and private remarks by lawmakers and current and former officials raising alarm over Biden's cognitive state.

Committee Republicans have said they are investigating whether Biden's condition has impaired his decision-making ability and whether Americans were misled about his fitness for office.