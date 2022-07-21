Sen. Ron Johnson Won't Oppose Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Sen. Ron Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that he sees "no reason to oppose" a House-passed bill that would codify same-sex marriage into federal law.

The Wisconsin Republican informed the paper that he supported same-sex civil unions before the Obergefell v. Hodges decision in which the Supreme Court ruled that the fundamental right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples. Now, he says, he considers the issue "settled."

"Unlike Roe v. Wade, I do not see any scenario in which the Supreme Court would overturn Obergefell. The Respect for Marriage Act is another example of Democrats creating a state of fear over an issue in order to further divide Americans for their political benefit. Even though I feel the Respect for Marriage Act is unnecessary, should it come before the Senate, I see no reason to oppose it," the full statement read.

He isn't the only Republican lawmaker who would codify same-sex marriage into federal law. A total of 47 of them voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House on Tuesday, including House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York.

Johnson, a two-term senator seeking reelection, will face a tough battle in November. A Marquette University poll shows him neck-and-neck among the Democrats' top three contenders for the seat.

Democrats running against Johnson are Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, businessman Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, according to Ballotpedia.