Sen. Ron Johnson Urges Trump to 'Finish the Job' Against Iran

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to "finish the job" in Iran by making sure the regime "can never produce a nuclear weapon."

Appearing on ABC's "This Week," Johnson argued that while the conflict with Iran may be complex and prolonged, the stakes are too high for the U.S. to back down before neutralizing the threat posed by Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

"We have to finish the job," Johnson said, emphasizing that success means ensuring Iran can no longer enrich uranium, threaten global energy routes, or sponsor terrorism.

Johnson framed the confrontation not as a war against the Iranian people, but against a regime he said has waged hostilities against America for decades.

He pointed to Iran's long history of backing terrorism and targeting American forces, arguing that decisive action is necessary to protect U.S. national security and global stability.

The senator's remarks come after high-stakes negotiations with Iran failed to produce a deal, raising the likelihood of continued conflict.

Johnson said he was not surprised by the breakdown in talks, describing Iran's leadership as deeply entrenched and prepared for confrontation after decades of defiance.

Despite concerns about the risk of escalation, including rising gas prices and thousands of U.S. troops stationed in the region, Johnson backed Trump's firm stance that Iran must never be allowed to become a nuclear power.

"Iran represents an existential threat to America," Johnson warned, pointing to the possibility of a nuclear attack or electromagnetic pulse (EMP) strike that could cripple the U.S. electrical grid.

At the same time, Johnson has cautioned against targeting civilian infrastructure, echoing concerns raised by other Republicans about the potential humanitarian and strategic consequences of such actions.

He stressed that the U.S. objective is to dismantle the regime's capabilities and not to harm ordinary Iranians.

"We're not at war with the Iranian people," Johnson has said in recent remarks, reinforcing a distinction central to the administration's messaging.

Johnson said continued pressure, including military strikes and diplomatic efforts to isolate Iran from allies such as China and Russia, could ultimately weaken the regime to the point where the Iranian people reclaim control of their country.

He acknowledged that the path forward may be lengthy and uncertain, but said failing to act now would allow the threat to grow.

"There's no guarantees here," Johnson said. "But we could not allow Iran to become a nuclear power."