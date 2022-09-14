×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron johnson | mandela barnes | wisconsin | democrats | republicans

Poll: In Major Swing, Sen. Johnson Leads Dem Opponent in Wisconsin

Poll: In Major Swing, Sen. Johnson Leads Dem Opponent in Wisconsin
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., asks questions during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing. (Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 September 2022 05:20 PM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., now leads his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, by 1 percentage point in his reelection race, a major shift from last month when Barnes led Johnson by 7 percentage points, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The Marquette University Law School poll shows Johnson leading Barnes, 49% to 48%, among likely voters. In August, Barnes was supported by 52% of likely voters compared with 45% for Johnson.

The poll, conducted Sept. 6-11 among 801 registered Wisconsin voters and 632 likely voters, is considered the gold standard of polling in the state. It has a margin of error of +/-4.3%.

Barnes' spokeswoman Maddy McDaniel said polls "will go up and down."

"But our campaign remains focused on reaching every voter we need to win, and Mandela will continue to bring his message of fighting for the middle class to every corner of Wisconsin."

Johnson senior adviser Ben Voelkel, meanwhile, said the senator's campaign would keep targeting Barnes as too far left for Wisconsin voters.

"We'll make the next two months awful for him as we continue to expose the truth about him to Wisconsin voters," Voelkel said, per NBC News.

Poll director Charles Franklin said independent voters are the reason for the huge swing. Last month they favored Barnes 55% to 40%.

"This time, they're leaning to Johnson by 2 points," he said.

He also suggested that August's favorable numbers for Barnes was because he faced "very little criticism during the Democratic Party primary."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., now leads his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, by 1 percentage point in his reelection race, a major shift from last month when Barnes led Johnson by 7 percentage points, according to a new poll released Wednesday.
ron johnson, mandela barnes, wisconsin, democrats, republicans
250
2022-20-14
Wednesday, 14 September 2022 05:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved