Sen. Johnson Slams NYT, FBI Over Hunter Biden Laptop

Sen. Ron Johnson on Sunday harshly criticized The New York Times and the FBI for suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story for so long.

Speaking on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM, the Wisconsin Republican said he was "just amazed that the New York Times just now came to the conclusion that the Hunter Biden laptop was genuine. Where have they been?"

"That was pretty obvious within a week or two of the New York Post’s breaking stories" that appeared a year-and-a-half ago, he added.

The "FBI had to know that" the laptop story was true," he said. "We reached out to the FBI. They wouldn’t tell us it was genuine. They should have. But they didn’t. People should be outraged."

Johnson also demanded to know "where is the apology from the 50 intelligence operatives [who said just before the 2020 presidential election] that the laptop [story] had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation."

Johnson stressed that his "main point is that the mainstream media, their bias, their corruption, their complicity in the Russian collusion hoax, interfered with our elections. Had a far greater impact on our elections than anything Russia or China ever could hope to accomplish. But they’re never held accountable because they have to hold themselves accountable, and they are not going to do that."

He pointed out that people often complain about media oligarchs who are corrupting the political process in Eastern European countries such as Ukraine but emphasized that "we have our own media oligarchs. We just call them big-tech billionaires."

Johnson added that "they are far more powerful than any media oligarchs in Russia or in Eastern Europe…. Look at the suppression. The censorship. The bias. We’ve got big-tech billionaires. And they are dramatically impacting and interfering in our politics."

He said both Google and Facebook, for example, manipulated the election system through all types of irregularities, "but the mainstream media covers it up. They won’t allow this information to be revealed to the American public. They have unbelievable power. And they are using that power."