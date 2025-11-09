WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Ron Johnson: Hope Shutdown Doesn't Lead to Planes 'Falling Out of the Sky'

By    |   Sunday, 09 November 2025 06:55 PM EST

Sen. Ron Johnson said he hopes the government shutdown does not lead to planes falling from the sky, as many air traffic controllers are resigning since they are currently working without pay.

The Wisconsin Republican told Fox's "Sunday Morning Futures" that Democrats are so radical that they want to harm the American economy and people by keeping the government closed to prevent President Donald Trump does not get credit for improving the situation.

Johnson reiterated that if the government were open, Republicans would be able to pass legislation that would be good for the American people.

"We had one senior Democrat staffer say we're not going to open up the government until planes start falling out of the sky," Johnson said. "God, I hope that doesn't happen."

The senator said he backs Trump's proposal to eliminate the filibuster, which allow the GOP to pass their budget through a simple Senate majority.

Johnson warned that, in any case, once Democrats are back in power, they "will nuke the filibuster to maintain their power. I wish the Democrats respected the filibuster. It's a good thing for the institution, but they don't. If we want to do good things for the American public, we better end the filibuster on our watch."

