Sen. Ron Johnson: 'Preposterous' to Move Fast With Leadership Vote

It is "preposterous" for Senate Republicans to hold leadership elections before it's known who the next senator of Georgia will be and before an assessment of what when wrong in the midterm elections is done, Sen. Ron Johnson, who won his reelection bid in Wisconsin, said Sunday.

"The last two years we had a number of our colleagues join Democrats in spending like drunken sailors," the senator told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo. "We need to have thorough discussions internally. And as I talked to my colleagues before I left town, if I survived reelection, we need a different governing model for our conference that is more business-like."

Johnson, along with GOP Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rick Scott of Florida last week signed a letter pressing colleagues to postpone the party's leadership elections, which are now scheduled for Wednesday.

"We need serious discussions," said Johnson. "That's going to take about a month, and I think Democrats are smart in terms of delaying their elections until the first week in December. We ought to follow suit."

And with the elections planned in just three days, "you will probably have more campaigning done than in a high school class presidential election in the most deliberate body in the world," said Johnson. "It is absurd; it is preposterous."

Johnson also discussed President Joe Biden's Monday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and questioned how that could be happening with the president being "highly compromised because of his son Hunter's "influence peddling."

"The FBI's known about this probably going back to 2014 or 015 when, you know, you had prosecutions or investigations of Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's business partner. It needs to be fully exposed," said Johnson.

He said he hopes to have the budget for the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations restored so he'll have enough staff to do proper investigations.

As for the Biden-Xi meeting, "it's hard to say" what will happen, said Johnson.

"We'll get some kind of readout from it, but my feeling is Joe Biden is highly compromised," he said. "Why else would we cancel the China initiative, the DOJ program designed to investigate China's theft of our intellectual property from colleges and universities?