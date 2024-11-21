Sen. Ron Johnson Threatens Subpoenas for COVID-19 Data

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Tuesday demanded that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Department of Health and Human Services preserve all records related to COVID-19 vaccines and threatened to issue a subpoena when he becomes chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations if the federal health agencies continue to withhold data on the injections' adverse health effects.

"While your agencies have largely ignored or failed to fully cooperate with my oversight efforts, I can assure you that your obstruction will soon come to an end," Johnson wrote.

"Your agencies' refusal to provide complete and unredacted responses and documents to my numerous oversight letters on the development and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines has hindered Congressional oversight and has jeopardized the public's health."

Johnson, who has long scrutinized the government health agencies for their actions revolving around the outbreak, has sent more than 60 public letters to federal agencies regarding the origins and treatment of COVID-19. Many of the documents have been redacted heavily.

"What is clear from these excessive redactions, however, is a concerted effort to obscure Congress' and the public's understanding of your agencies' detection of and response to COVID-19 vaccine adverse events such as myocarditis and pericarditis," Johnson wrote. "Ultimately, despite your agencies' awareness of the risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccines, the main talking point from these and other public health officials was uniform and entirely deceptive: the vaccines are safe and effective."