DeSantis to Campaign For Nevada Senate Hopeful Laxalt at Las Vegas Rally

DeSantis to Campaign For Nevada Senate Hopeful Laxalt at Las Vegas Rally
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 04:06 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to attend the "Rise Up" rally in Las Vegas on April 27 to campaign on behalf of Nevada Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

Although DeSantis has attended several GOP fundraisers and other events across the country, this will be one of his first public appearances campaigning on behalf of a candidate outside of Florida.

It is also a sign of his increasing importance among conservatives nationally.

DeSantis announced in a statement on Wednesday his backing for the former Nevada attorney general, who is viewed as the favorite to win the GOP primary and battle Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto.

The Arizona race in one of the key Senate elections of this year's midterms, with Laxalt as one of former President Donald Trump's preferred Senate candidates, The Hill reported. 

"I served in the Navy with Adam, and I can tell you that he won't back down when it comes to standing for liberty and for what's right by our great nation," DeSantis said. "He proved it as Nevada's attorney general, and he'll prove it again as your next senator. That is why I am proud to support Adam Laxalt in his race to flip the Nevada seat this year and help us win back control of the U.S. Senate."

Although DeSantis himself is facing reelection this year, there has been widespread speculation about him mounting a potential bid for the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 election, especially if Trump decides against making another run for the White House. 

If Trump does decide to seek the Republican nomination, early polling indicates the former president is the overwhelming favorite, but that DeSantis is the clear second choice.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to attend the "Rise Up" rally in Las Vegas on April 27 to campaign on behalf of Nevada Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt, The Hill reported on Wednesday.
Wednesday, 20 April 2022 04:06 PM
