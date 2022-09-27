×
Tags: ron desantis | joe biden | hurricane ian | florida | gulf coast

Biden Speaks With Florida Governor DeSantis About Hurricane Ian

ron desantis speaks
(AP)

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 08:53 PM EDT

President Joe Biden spoke with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday evening and discussed about how the federal government could help the state in preparing for Hurricane Ian, the White House said.

"President Biden spoke this evening with Governor DeSantis of Florida to discuss the steps the Federal government is taking to help Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter, adding the two "committed to continued close coordination."

Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday boarded up their homes, packed up their vehicles and headed for higher ground as Hurricane Ian drew near, threatening to bring a deadly storm surge and more than a foot of rain to some areas.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


