DeSantis Promises 'Major Overhaul' to FBI's Hiring Process

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he'll make major changes to the FBI's hiring practices if he's elected to the nation's highest office next year.

DeSantis, currently trailing former President Donald Trump by a wide margin in the race for the 2024 GOP nomination, discussed how he would clean house at the FBI and return "this government to its rightful owner" during an appearance Friday on the Conservative Review podcast with Daniel Horowitz.

Having previously said he would fire FBI Director Christopher Wray, DeSantis told Horowitz that people from around the country would be needed to come to Washington, D.C. for a "period of years" to help drain the swamp filled with career politicians and holdover appointees.

"We're also going to look at how the hiring process works in some of these agencies," DeSantis said. "I mean, clearly there's a cultural problem in an agency like the FBI and yes, part of that is the leadership, but I think it's also part of how they're recruiting and who they're trying to bring into the organization. So you're going to see a major overhaul there.

"You're also going to see if an FBI agent is surveilling a parent say, going to school board meetings, I'm going to fire that person. We're going to wield Article II power. Let them sue me, that's fine, but you don't have a right to abuse your power."

A Rasmussen Reports survey in September found that 50% of voters agreed with the statement, "The FBI is a danger to the freedom and security of law-abiding Americans," including 28% who strongly agreed. A total of 45% disagreed with the statement.

Recent polls show DeSantis battling former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for second place behind Trump in the GOP presidential primary field.

Horowitz asked DeSantis how would he help change the Republican Party's culture, which, according to the host, currently is "fundamentally, the Nikki Haley donor party."

The governor answered Horowitz's question by citing his accomplishments in Florida, where he said he faced a "chamber-of-commerce type Republicanism" upon taking office.

"I think a lot of Republicans had not wanted to get involved in some of these things, they just wanted to kind of cut taxes and just let everything else go," he said. "If you take that position, the left controls almost every institution in our society right now and so you’re basically saying that your voters are going to get steamrolled by a leftist agenda.

"I stood in the breach of all of that. We've had tremendous success. And so what ends up happening is, you still have these establishment elements, and they're part of the overall coalition, but they are not driving the train in the state of Florida."